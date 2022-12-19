Commuter omnibus crew on the run for attempted murder

Jeremiah Mudonha

Herald Correspondent

Police in Harare have launched a manhunt for a Waterfalls-bound commuter omnibus crew accused of assaulting a motorist, and seriously injuring a passenger last Saturday evening, over a misunderstanding that arose from their disruptive driving behaviour.

The provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Julius Luckmore Chakanza said, “The motorist, Trymore Samakande (35), was driving along Seke Road heading towards Harare Central business when a commuter omnibus came from behind, overtook his car and stopped right in the middle of the road, prompting him to approach the driver named Felix to reprimand him.”

“The commuter omnibus crew then started verbally abusing Trymore Samukande before the conductor, only identified as Tinotenda, physically assaulted him with open hands,” said Inspector Chakanza.

One of Samukande’s passengers, Tobias Muzire, is said to have tried to stop the assault, but he was allegedly struck with a brick on the forehead by the commuter omnibus driver.

“Realising that the now fallen Muzire was seriously injured, the duo ran to their commuter omnibus and sped away amid a barrage of stones from angry passengers in Samukande’s car,” added Inspector Chakanza.

Traffic police officers who arrived on the scene managed to apprehend Tanaka Kamini (24), suspected to be part of the fleeing commuter omnibus crew.

Muzire is currently admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

Inspector Chakanza warned commuter omnibus drivers against misbehaving on the roads, especially during this festive season.

“We are encouraging commuter omnibus drivers, and other motorists alike, to remain sober, peaceful and in compliance with all road rules and regulations, especially now as we are heading towards the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”