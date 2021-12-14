Community urged to help re-integrate ex-prisoners

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The community should not penalise ex-prison inmates by denying them the opportunity to re-integrate, since such an attitude is responsible for relapsing into criminal activities, an ex-prisoner has said.

Mr James Kaware (42) of Queensdale, Harare, who served 10 years at Chikurubi Maximum Prison for armed robbery has turned his life and is now dedicated to assisting ex-prisoners with social life skills through his Prodigal Sons and Daughters programme.

The organisation deals with the rehabilitation of ex-prisoners and offers them support.

Mr Kaware discouraged stigma and discrimination that many ex-prisoners go through, describing these acts as degrading and inhumane.

The acts eventually promote criminal activities, he said.

“Former inmates acquire skills and training in prison so that they can start income generating projects or social life skills when they are out,” said Mr Kaware. “Most of the ex-prisoners have suffered stigma from their relatives and have nowhere to go after coming out of prison.”

Mr Kaware recently appealed for financial support to pay Gwebi Agricultural College to enable some of his former inmates to get training in farming at the institution.

He said former prisoners struggle to find employment upon their release, which at times pushes them back into a life of crime.

Mr Kaware had a horrible experience upon his release from prison when he discovered he was homeless and had to live along the Mukuvisi River bank after his family disowned him and the society failed to accept him.

“I suffered rejection by family members, mainly due to the fact that I committed the offense within the family set-up,” he said.

“Upon my release, family members refused to forgive me and accept me back.

“No one wanted to talk to me and interact with me. I faced serious stigma to such an extent that I decided to live alone on the Mukuvisi River bank.”

Mr Kaware appealed to well-wishers who could provide his organisation with any form of assistance to help ex-prisoners.

“They need a proper home, blankets and food,” he said. “Their children need to go to school, so I am appealing for financial assistance to continue supporting ex-prisoners.”

Recently, the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service launched a Peace Education Programme that sought to address mental aspects of inmates.

The programme aims at helping inmates achieve inner peace, which will help them live harmoniously with others after their re-integration into society.