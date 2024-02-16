Community service for bashing parking marshal

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A MOTORIST from Mbare suburb in Harare who hit an employee of City Parking with a stone on the forehead after his car was clamped has been ordered to perform 315 hours of community service.

Bruce Kumurai (28) pleaded guilty to assault before Harare Magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera.

Initially, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that he perform 315 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Ms Kudzanai Mudzamiri proved that on February 9, at around 3:40 pm and at the corner of First Street Mall and Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare city centre, Mr Tafadzwa Kanyimo clamped a Honda Fit AFF 2777 as part of his duties.

Kumurai removed the clamp and drove away but returned some minutes later carrying a stone in his hand and attacked Mr Kanyimo once on the forehead and punched him several times in the face.

He sustained a cut on the forehead and was medically examined. Mr Kanyimo reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Kumurai.