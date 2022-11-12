Communities upbeat over information centres

The initiative by Government through Portraz is in line with the National Development Strategy 1, which emphasises the digital economy as one of the 14 national pillars for the period 2021 to 2025.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Portraz), has set up 170 community information centres, with another 32 under construction as Government pushes on with opening practical access to the internet to all in the country and end the divide between rural and urban access.

The initiative by Government through Portraz is in line with the National Development Strategy 1, which emphasises the digital economy as one of the 14 national pillars for the period 2021 to 2025.

The community centres are accessible to people of all age groups at every post office branch countrywide free of charge.

Post offices were widely spread in the days when most communication was by mail, and all now have some spare space that can be converted to the digital information centres.

People in many communities said community centres were long overdue and would go a long way in making easy access to information in various sectors.

Collins Muperi, a university student studying law at the University of South Africa said his research was going to be easier as he used to frequent internet cafes which required him to pay a fee to access the internet.

“Now I can just go to the community information centre with my laptop and have it connected and do my research,” he said.

“The centre will also help me to send my assignments online and access some reading material. I would like to thank Government for coming up with this initiative.”

Another student, Lorraine Soko from Mt Pleasant, who is studying towards a hotel and catering certificate at a local college welcomed the establishment of centres and said it will help her in her studies.

“I am happy that I can now access the internet for free. This will make my studies easier and I would like to urge learners across the country to embrace this initiative when studying,” she said.

Rural communities had limited access to the internet and the establishment of the new centres will ensure that people in the rural areas have free access to the internet.

Mr Desmond Mupanedengu from Glen View, who is a motor mechanic, said the centres will help him in accessing information that will advance his mechanical skills.

“I do not think there is going to be a car I will not be able to fix as I can look for the information about the fault on the internet. This is a good initiative as we can share information with other mechanics from outside the country on how we can advance our mechanical skills,” he said.

Ms Catherine Muyambo, from Belvedere, who bakes cakes for sale, also applauded Government for the establishment of the centres.

“This is a good move by the Government.

“Now I can go to the centre and research new recipes for cakes, those international ones that will help me improve my brand. I think it is a good initiative that must be embraced by everyone,” she said.