Commonwealth University to honour eminent Zimbabwean scholar

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Dr Gibson Mandishona, a leading research scientist, mathematician and statistician has been named amongst the most eminent scientists and technologists who will be honoured at the Dubai Leadership Summit that will be held in July this year.

The mathematician and academic researcher will be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree of the London Graduate School and the Commonwealth University of Business Arts and Technology for his lifetime achievements and contributions.

“You are among the persons selected in recognition of your lifetime achievements and contributions,” read part of the invite.

Dr Mandishona’s interests span the areas of technology innovations, corporate management, township music and Shona poetry read in schools in the country.

He was also instrumental in the establishment of Zimstat, SIRDC, ZIMRA and the Harare Institute of Technology.

Other accolades include a merit award of the Research Council of Zimbabwe, 2019 Board Chairperson of the Year and Higher Learning and Tertiary Institutions – Institute of Corporate Directors award.

In 2021, Dr Mandishona was among outstanding Zimbabweans that were honoured by President Mnangagwa for excelling in various fields.

He was honoured with the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver Medal Award during the 2021 Heroes and Defence Forces Day commemorations.

Dr Mandishona was the first board chairman of the Harare Institute of Technology and in the 1970s he once worked for the United Nations as a statistics and demography consultant.

He also leads the Centre for Renewable Energy and Environmental Technology, which is involved in advancing green energy.

The leading mathematician and researcher has been recognised for his exceptional contributions to science and innovation.

Reacting to the news, Dr Mandishona said: “I am so elated to be among the luminaries nominated for the awards. It is both an honour and privilege to join the distinguished list of luminaries to be honoured by the Commonwealth University.”

The Dubai Leadership Summit was initiated by the Commonwealth University and the London Graduate School consortium to serve as a forum to inspire leaders to exchange ideas and opinions about practical leadership challenges, and to enable leaders to benchmark good practices.

The seminar is held every four times every year and the first summit was held in 2010.