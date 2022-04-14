Commissioning of Rio Zim oxidation plant on today

Commissioning of Rio Zim oxidation plant on today Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the province was ready to host the President during the auspicious event aimed at promoting the province’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Herald

Conrad MupesaMashonaland West Bureau 

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today commission a multi-million-dollar biological oxidation plant at RioZim’s Cam and Motor Mine in Kadoma.

The plant will make it easy for RioZim to process pure oxide ores for good grades and high recoveries and is expected to go a long way in beneficiating minerals. 

Installation of the versatile plant started two years ago with RioZim revealing in a statement then that the US$17 million facility was funded from local and foreign institutions and financiers. 

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura confirmed the development adding that the plant was going to help Zimbabwe attain a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023. 

