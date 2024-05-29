Commissioner-General Matanga confers new ranks on promoted senior cops

Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga this morning conferred new ranks on 86 senior Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were recently promoted by President Mnangagwa.

The officers were promoted to ranks ranging from Chief Superintendent to Commissioner.

Seventeen were promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner to that of Commissioner, while 28 were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent to that of Assistant Commissioner.

Forty-one were promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent to that of Superintendent.

The senior officers were successful in the recently held 2024 promotion exercise.

Addressing the senior officers in Harare, Commissioner-General Matanga said, “I am pleased to officiate at this momentous occasion today as we confer badges of rank to the recently promoted 86 senior officers namely, 17 Commissioners, 28 Assistant Commissioners and 41 Chief Superintendents.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to begin by expressing profound gratitude to the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency, Comrade Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, for elevating these senior officers.

“Having said this, I wish to convey my hearty congratulations to the newly promoted and remind them that their elevation should be a rejuvenation of an insatiable desire to selflessly serve the motherland. Admittedly, new ploughs plough the best, hence it is the hope of the organization and indeed the whole nation that through your leadership, policing initiatives will plough and uproot the malady of crime within our communities.”