Commission vows to expose Harare rot

President Mnangagwa swears in Retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda (right) as the chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of the City of Harare while VP Mohadi (left)looks on at State House in Harare yesterday.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

THE newly sworn-in Commission of Inquiry for Harare City Council, led by Retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, yesterday vowed to expose the local authority’s rot through a comprehensive audit of its books.

President Mnangagwa swore in a five-member commission that will inter-alia investigate Harare City Council’s financial management systems and audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and other laws.

It will also investigate the financial management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other outsourced arrangements.

The commission also includes local governance experts Steven Chakaipa, Norbert Phiri, Lucia Gladys Matibenga and Khonzani Ncube. The Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Bhasera, will be its secretary.

Speaking after taking oath at State House in Harare yesterday, Justice Cheda said they will get to the bottom of the capital city’s mess, which is evidenced by poor service delivery which contrasts starkly with the hefty benefits for top city management officials.

Justice Cheda said the deterioration of service delivery in Harare is probably the key factor for the commission of Inquiry.

“We are looking at the governance of the Harare City Council. When the President has decided that something is to be investigated, it means that he has seen or heard certain things which are not right.

“There is a possibility there are other things which are going on and we are certainly going to unravel them. I don’t know now, but we are moving in together with my team to investigate.”

Justice Cheda said the Commission of Inquiry, whose investigations will cover the period from 2017, will be speedily implemented.

“I am sure you have seen around Harare City Council, there are complaints here and there, a lot of garbage. We have been given up to six months as a cap but it can be less than that. We want it to be less than that, if possible.”

Justice Cheda said the Commission will not be interfering with the daily operations of the city.

“There is no way we are going to run the city. We are simply investigating the city. We will let them run but we will investigate how they are running it,” he said.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, were among the top dignitaries that witnessed the event.

Stakeholders have since hailed the appointment of the Commission of Inquiry, with a local Government and wetlands management expert, Mr Selestino Chari, saying the Commission will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges bedevilling the city.

“Clearly there is chaos in council, no land bank, no enterprise resource planning system, no clear land management policy procedure and no policy on wetlands management,” he said.

Harare Residents Trust director, Mr Precious Shumba, said the Commission has been set up at the most appropriate time and could reveal the malfeasance gnawing at the heart of the capital.

“The appointment of the Commission of Inquiry comes at a time when service delivery has nearly collapsed. Refuse collection is non-existent in most suburbs. Bills are inaccurate and based on deliberate misrepresentation of the actual amounts owed.

“Water supplies are hovering around 40 percent, with 60 percent of households relying on private and community boreholes, shallow and unprotected wells while those with the means are buying from private water traders. Corruption has taken root in procurement of goods and services,” he said.

The Justice Cheda Commission was established in terms of Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act (Chapter 10:07) and has six months to operate under eight terms of reference.

The terms of reference include investigating reasons behind the failure to operate an enterprise and resource planning system for Harare City Council and quantifying any losses accruing as a result, investigating and ascertaining the procedures of management, sales, leases, or other transfers of the city council’s properties to private entities.

It will also probe and investigate the convening of council meetings, as well as adherence to the standing orders and rules in council meetings.

The Commission will also investigate compliance with procurement laws, inclusive of disposal of assets and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

The Commission can also make visits where necessary, summon witnesses, record proceedings, minute testimonies and documents.

It will also consider and manage all information gathered to arrive at appropriate findings and recommendations to the President.

It can also investigate anything else that the commission deems appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.