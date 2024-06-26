Commission of Inquiry into Harare begins public hearings

Ivan Zhakata – Herald Correspondent

The Commission of inquiry into the Harare City Council Governance has begun public hearings on how the local authority has been run since 2017.

The public hearings which began on Monday are being held at the Disaster Management Centre, Old Makombe Complex in Harare.

In a statement, chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry (Rtd) Justice Cheda said members of the public, stakeholders and interested parties are free to attend the hearings.

“The Commission of inquiry into the Harare City Council Governance would like to inform the public and those with vested interests of the commencement of public hearings for the Commission of Inquiry,” he said.