Commercial cargo movement speeds up

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The movement of commercial cargo between Zimbabwe and South Africa has improved after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), attended to teething challenges at Beitbridge Border Post, where congestion and delays were now reigning supreme.

Long queues of both south and north-bound commercial haulage trucks, had become a common feature in the last two weeks.

The N1 and the Beitbridge Masvingo Road, had become an eye sore with the truckers taking over the roads.

Zimra last week introduced more counters, fast tracking of maize and other urgent food imports, fuel, explosive materials and empty trucks.

Some of the measures include the engagement of other customs line stakeholders within the country and the region to synchronise services to cut delays.

As of yesterday there were no trucks on the major roads with most having left for their destinations at the weekend. The Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ), said though the situation has improved, they will keep monitoring with keen interest.

“The movement of cargo has relatively improved. However, we will keep monitoring and engaging the revenue authority,” said SFAAZ chief executive officer, Mr Joseph Musariri.

In a recent statement, Zimra’s spokesperson, Mr Francis Chimanda, said the traffic chaos at the borders had been heightened by the increase of transit cargo now passing through Zimbabwe.

This follows the closure of transit routes by other regional countries to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“We are taking steps, in partnership with various stakeholders, to improve the turnaround time and the increase has been largely attributed to the different Covid-19 testing protocols implemented by different countries in the region,” said Mr Chimanda.

“This has seen transporters diverting their trucks from some routes to and from South Africa and transiting through Zimbabwe, resulting in the increase in the flow of traffic through Beitbridge.

“This has imposed unanticipated strain on both border infrastructure and human resources for Zimbabwe and neighbouring country border stakeholders”.

Mr Chimanda said some of the measures the organisation was implementing to clear the congestion and ensure easier movement included the introduction of more counters, fast tracking of maize and other urgent food imports, fuel, explosive materials and empty trucks.

He said they were also engaging with its various stakeholders in order to find ways of addressing the challenges through collaboration and teamwork.

The official added that at the same time, they were maintaining a balance between facilitation, revenue collection, enforcing controls and being mindful of the Covid-19 virus.

“We also need to observe protocols that need to be implemented to reduce exposure for clients, employees and our other stakeholders.

“Zimra continues to engage with other stakeholders to ensure that our clearance processes and systems are as fluid as possible under the circumstances and the truck flow remains steady and consistently under control,” said Mr Chimanda.

He said they were now clearing an average of 900 trucks at Beitbridge Border Post daily in comparison to the usual 400 prior to the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The official added that according to the Beitbridge Annual Report for 2019, an average of 345 trucks were being cleared per day for the period May 26 to June 1.