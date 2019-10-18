Command Agric targets 2,3m hectares

Blessings Chidakwa and Sallomy Matare

Government is targeting 2,3 million hectares for the 2019-2020 summer cropping season, while at least 1,6 million households will benefit from the free Presidential Inputs Scheme, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Banks supporting Command Agriculture programme will no longer require collateral from farmers who intend to access loans, as the verification, vetting and contracting for production would be done by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri revealed this while addressing the first edition of the rural district councillors of Zimbabwe in Harare yesterday where President Mnangagwa officiated.

Minister Shiri said the thrust of his ministry was to increase agriculture production, productivity and enhance household food and nutrition security through improved access to inputs.

“Government is targeting a total hectarage of 2 350 000 for strategic crops for the 2019/2020 farming season as follows, maize hectarage of 1 500 000, traditional grains 1 600 000, soya beans 100 000, cotton 450 000 and tobacco 100 000,” he said.