Colonel’s son caught in possession of over 70 live rounds of ammunition

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Son of the late national hero Colonel Pride Charles Muchero who was caught by police in Chitungwiza at a car sale while selling ammunition and being in possession of over 70 live rounds of different type of firearms yesterday appeared in court.

Chalington Tichaona Muchero (37) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was remanded out of custody on a $50 000 bail and will be back in court on June 19.

Prosecuting, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on May 8, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that Muchero was selling fire arms and ammunition.

Acting upon the information, follow ups were made which led to his arrest at the car wash located at Tanza Bar, Chikwanha Business Centre in Chitungwiza.

He was searched and he led to the recovery of a 9mm blow P9 air gun with one live round in a brown bag, a knife, handcuffs and a button stick inscribed with a force number from the boot of his vehicle.

He also had a leather briefcase in the boot whose pin code he said was at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

Muchero eventually opened the leather briefcase which contained his personal documents, late father’s identity documents, live ammunition namely 10 x 12 bore live rounds, 17 x 9 x 19mm live rounds and,50 x 7.62mm live rounds, and 2 x firearm certificates issued on 27 June, 2022 in Muchero’s name for legal disposal of a 9mm Tokarev pistol and a 12 bore shotgun.

It was established that despite being issued with certificates to legally dispose the firearms, Muchero never actioned on that process and never handed over the said firearms to the Harare Provincial armoury on March 1 for safe custody.

Muchero led to the recovery of live ammunition in his possession and he had no firearm certificates which authorized his possession of the ammunition.