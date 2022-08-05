Collen Temeo to launch his second album today

Mandaza Chikarango Herald Correspondent

Upcoming sungura musician Collen Temeo is set to sample his second album today in Harare.

Temeo, who fronts Sungura Vibes group said he was going to sample his second album titled “Pinginuro” at Budiriro 5B in Harare tonight.

The album has six thrilling tracks namely “Mapudzi Matete”, “Pamera Mupangara”, “Denga Rashe”, “Vanokuita Mombe”, “Ratidzo” and “Ndonhuwa Sango.”

“We will dish out the sample of the new album today at Budiriro 5B Shops where I believe is my support base. This is in preparation for the actual album launch slated for the month end,” said Temeo.

Temeo entered into mainstream music in 2020 with his first album titled “Wairemera” which generated his desire for music.

He said he held some shows countrywide this year in schools and used the proceeds for school development in his area.

“I do charity shows specifically for less privileged schools. I have done shows at Kotwa and Mapombo Schools in Mutoko. The money from these shows were used for school development programmes,“ said Temeo