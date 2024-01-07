College loses over US$22 800 to lone robber

Crime Reporter

A lone armed robber raided a private college in Masvingo last Friday while purporting to be looking for a place for a Form 1 student before vanishing with over US$22 800 at gunpoint.

The robber attacked the victim before stealing the money, two cellphones and two laptops.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Mucheke D, Masvingo, on January 5, 2024, where an unknown suspect, who purported to be looking for a place for a Form 1 student at a certain college, went to the college owner’s place while armed with an unidentified pistol.

“He attacked the victim and stole US$22 800, two cellphones and two laptops,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Norton have arrested Obey Katsande (21) and Tinashe Andrea (23) in connection with a case of unlawful entry and theft in which they allegedly broke into OK Katanga shop and stole various items.

Police recovered a laptop and a laptop charger, 39 packets of cigarettes, a travelling bag, a satchel, a Lenovo tablet and two cell phones from the suspects.

In Bulawayo, police officers on a traffic blitz arrested Prince Gwanhuwa (34), who tried to evade a police checkpoint while driving a Honda Fit vehicle along 4th Avenue Extension.

The officers escorted the suspect to Bulawayo Central Police, where it was discovered that the suspect was a wanted person for a motor vehicle theft case committed in April 2021.

In another case, Police in Harare arrested Regobert Joseph (23), who was wanted by police for a case of unlawful entry and theft committed in January 2021 in Mabvuku.

The ZRP is also looking for a Mukuru employee, Blessed Chanetsa (23) who went missing with US$15 181 meant for disbursement to clients in Kariba on January 1, 2024.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts to report at any nearest police station.