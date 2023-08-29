Cold weather persists, some areas receive light rains

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the cold spell that started affecting the country on Sunday, continued into Monday and resulted in cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle in the provinces of Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland and the southern parts of Midlands.

Elita Chikwati and Mutsawashe Mashandure

Chilly winds and cloudy conditions have continued with some parts of the country experiencing rain and drizzle yesterday.

The weather conditions, which started on Sunday, are expected to end today.

According to the Meteorological Services Department (MSD), the cold spell that started affecting the country on Sunday, continued into Monday and resulted in cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle in the provinces of Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Manicaland and the southern parts of Midlands.

“Consequently 9mm of rain was measured at Chipinge followed by 6mm at Hwedza and 3mm at Nyanga. The rest of the country was windy, partly cloudy and cold in the morning.

“Today, it is anticipated to remain windy and partly cloudy in the eastern provinces of the country (Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East) while the central and eastern provinces are expected to be mostly sunny and mild during the day except for the Limpopo and Zambezi Valley which should become warm by midday,” said the Met Department.

The Met Department urged the public to take note of the sudden fluctuations in temperature as they may have negative effects on humans and domestic animals.

Members of the public were urged to keep warm; the elderly, young, and the ill should be adequately dressed or covered more overnight.

Cold conditions may affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.

The department has indicated that if there is a need to use a brazier fire indoors to keep warm, good ventilation is needed to reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In addition, they urged people to take protective measures for both plants and livestock, monitor temperatures within fowl runs, and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on birds and animals.

“The dry weather and windy conditions increase the risk of veldt fires. The prevailing north-easterly airflow enhances evapotranspiration.

“Hot day-time conditions may result in dehydration and heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat rash. Accumulation of heat in places such as inside parked cars and other vehicles may affect passengers,” said the Met Department.

As veld fires are extensive, farmers have been urged to construct fire guards that are at least nine metres wide and free of burning vegetative matter.

“Put out any fires found in open veld fires and road-sides. Do not leave any fire unattended. If you have to be outdoors for a long period as you cast your vote please wear a sun hat, sunscreen or carry an umbrella to ensure you are covered from direct sunlight especially between the hours of 9:00am to 3:00pm.

“Do not leave children in cars as the vehicles can quickly heat up to dangerous levels,” warned the Met department.