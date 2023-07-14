Cold mornings to persist

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Very cold mornings and evenings are expected to persist in some parts of the country, with slight ground frost anticipated today in areas such as Henderson, Kadoma, Lupane, Gweru, Marondera, Mukandi Chivhu, Nyanga and Harare.

In a notice, Meteorological Services Department said today cloudy, windy and cold morning conditions are expected in Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Midlands, Masvingo and southern areas of Manicaland, with light drizzle in some places.

The department said it will be mild by day and become very cold overnight.

The department also said Matabeleland North, northern districts of Midlands , Harare Metropolitan, all Mashonaland provinces and northern Manicaland are anticipated to be sunny and mild, though cold in the morning.

The frost warnings are largely in those northern provinces.

“Very cold morning and evening conditions with slight ground frost in areas such as Lupane, Henderson, Mutoko, Matobo, Chivhu, Nyanga, Mhondoro and Harare may affect the health of the vulnerable of society and trigger respiratory related illnesses,” said the Met Department.

“Plants and animals are sensitive to decline in temperatures. Slight ground frost should be used as an indicator of areas that are likely to have more severe ground frost as the week proceeds.’’

Kadoma and Matobo will be severely affected by ground frost, while Binga and Lupane will be moderately affected and Gwanda and Hwange will be slightly affected.

Members of the public are advised to keep warm and make sure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately.

They are also encouraged to use a brazier fire to keep warm, but ensure that the room is well ventilated.

Farmers are encouraged to consult local Agritex officers when using frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold conditions and monitoring temperatures within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population.