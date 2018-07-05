Colcom speaks on smaller pies

Africa Moyo Business Reporter

COLCOM Foods has blamed the contentious size of its pies on their plant that was commissioned in August 2015, principally to increase production and meet growing demand. The company said while it expected the new machinery to produce pies of the same size as the ones made by the previous machine, it has not been the case.

In a statement released on Monday presumably in reaction to an analysis done by our sister paper, The Sunday Mail, on how local companies are foisting their products onto the market, Colcom said it was “naturally very concerned by the complaints and criticisms” over its pies.

“Whilst this is true (that Colcom pies are no longer what they used to be), we would like to clarify the changes that have been made, and the reasons therefore,” said Colcom.

“In August 2015 Colcom commissioned a new, largely automated plant to replace its previous aged and inefficient plant to increase production capacity required to meet the increase in demand.

“While it was anticipated that the new plant would be able to produce similar pies, in practice this was found not to be the case.”

Colcom said while the pies became smaller due to the new equipment, the firm was “increasingly conscious” that a large proportion of its customers wanted a “more affordable pie”.

The new plant was designed to produce a 100 gramme pie, which at that time retailed at 39c, replacing the previous 120 gramme pie that was selling at 60c.

However, the price of pies has since risen to between 50c and 55c for Colcom’s 100 gramme pies.

Since Monday, The Herald Business was inundated with calls with Colcom customers demanding that the price be reduced until the size has improved.

While consumers are complaining about the quality of Colcom pies, the company is smiling all the way to the bank after trebling its production to meet the “substantial and growing demand” for its pies.

Colcom says it has listened to its customers’ complaints, particularly the segment that is calling for a return of the “original” Colcom pies.

“Whilst maintaining the original Colcom pie has been the objective since the commissioning of the new pie plant.

“And we have committed significant resources to achieve this result including seeking the assistance of international technical experts, it has until now not been possible to replicate all aspects of that product.

“Our technical team is working on plans for an alternative means of producing a pie that includes the aspects of the ‘original’ Colcom pie that at present we cannot reproduce.

The work to achieve this result is ongoing but the process will take time,” said Colcom.

The statement by Colcom is arguably the first since 2016 when customers started raising the red flag of pie sizes.

Some customers took to Colcom’s Facebook page where the statement was posted to criticise the company for prejudicing them, and only concerned about making profit.

Colcom was founded in 1943 and it provides a range of fresh and processed meat products.