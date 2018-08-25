Colcom food festival on today

The 2018 Colcom International Cultural Food Festival is taking place today in Harare, and the public at large is invited to visit and enjoy access to a wide range of food, beverages and entertainment.

The event is being sponsored by Colcom, which this year celebrates its 75th anniversary, and it takes place from 11am onwards at The Jam Tree in the Mount Pleasant sports club, along Bargate in Vainona.

Guest chefs will be cooking in competitions, food stalls will provide taste treats from across the world for tasting, and there will be a children’s entertainment area. Music will be supplied by Evicted, Gemma Griffiths, Silent Nqo and DJs Jason le Roux and Selekta Base.

Entry is $15 for adults and older children, while under-12s are free. This will gain entry and includes a welcome cocktail and tastings. The bar will be open and meals can be bought.