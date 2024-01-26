Col Mabuya dies

Herald Reporter

LIBERATION war stalwart Colonel Kenny Ridzai Mabuya has died.

He was 72.

Col Mabuya died on Tuesday at West End Hospital in Harare after a short illness.

He had collapsed last Friday and was rushed to the medical facility.

Family spokesperson, Mr Kelvin Mabuya, said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

“Burial arrangements are underway. The family is working with Government and finer details will be announced in due course,” he said.

Mourners are gathered at 6924 Davidson Park in Tynwald, Harare.

On Saturday, Vice President Kembo Mohadi visited Col Mabuya in hospital.

He was visiting in his capacity as (the then) Acting President.

Col Mabuya was one of the surviving members of the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) and Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) High Command.

He is survived by his children.