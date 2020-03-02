Coach ‘Loga’ picks Warriors CHAN squad

Sports Reporter

Warriors coach Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic has picked a 28-member provisional squad for the 2020 African Nations Championship finals.

The tournament is expected to run from April 4–25 in Cameroon.

ZIFA yesterday said the coach has a 10-day window for intensive preparations which shall run from March 8 to 18. The technical team will then shift focus to the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria set to be played later this month, between March 23 and 31.

Zimbabwe is in group A with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso for the CHAN tournament. The Warriors play in the opening match on April 4 against the host nation.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba

Defenders

Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Raphael Muduviwa

Midfielders

Marlon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu

Strikers

Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala