Coach Giwa calls for athletes’ special fund

Sports Reporter

YOUNG Mighty Warriors’ coach Langton Giwa has appealed to the Government to create a special funding vehicle to assist athletes and coaches.

The fund once established will help current and former athletes during times of sickness and bereavement.

The call comes after the Government and Doves Holdings had to chip in to give late Mighty Warriors’striker Rufaro Machingura a decent burial.

And the veteran women’s football coach Giwa said there is a need for a permanent structure.

“We are appealing to the Government if they can create a fund to help us especially if we are sick and we are assisted with medical bills instead of only rendering support when one is dead, this will help us,” said Giwa.