‘Co-regulation will ensure accountability’

Herald Reporter

Government is currently working on the Media Practitioners Bill which embraces the principle of co-regulation after its approval by Cabinet, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Co-regulation is touted as one way of ensuring the media is democratically held accountable without fear of violence or any other reprisals.

The Media Practitioners Bill encompass media governance or regulation, providing for the registration of media houses, accreditation of journalists and framework for disciplining media practitioners who would have breached a code of conduct applicable to them.

Speaking on behalf of Minister Mutsvangwa at the Institute of Public Relations and Communication Zimbabwe awards ceremony held in Harare last night, Deputy Information Minister Kindness Paradza said the move would help to deal with the increasing cases of corruption in the media sector.

It came amid increasing reports of journalists taking bribes either to kill stories or to advance the interests of selected groups of society

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government, through the Prosecutor -General’s Office and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) had embarked on a blitz to flush out individuals and organisations dabbling in corruption. This campaign would not spare anyone or any organisation, the media included.

“As the Fourth Estate, the media fraternity is an important arm in the governance matrix of the country, coming after the Executive, Judiciary and the Legislature.

“As a result, it boggles our minds, when allegations of corruption are levelled against the media sector which is entrusted with shaping the minds of the society. Simply put, media is the mirror of the society,” said the Minister.

Government had made tremendous progress in realigning the legal and regulatory framework to the provisions of the Constitution.

“We have repealed the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and in its place we have enacted the Freedom of Information Act, the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act and the Freedom of Information Regulations, which together provide ambiance for the realisation of freedom of expression,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The awards were held under the theme: “Recognising Communication and Public Relations Excellence in Extraordinary Times”.

The awards were to recognise public relations and communications practitioners who performed beyond the call of duty.

Zimpapers won the Campaign of the Year Partnership award and the best Mass Community Engagement award.

Zimpapers public relations manager Pauline Matanda said the awards were a recognition of the company’s efforts in helping the underprivileged.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi won the corporate crisis manager of the year in the public sector.