CMG opens bureau in Tegucigalpa after China, Honduras establish ties

China Media Group (CMG) has opened its first bureau in Tegucigalpa after China and Honduras established diplomatic relations over the weekend.

This is the 191st station CMG has set up overseas. A ceremony for the office’s launch was held on Tuesday, local time, in the capital city, where CMG signed a groundbreaking cooperation agreement with National Television of Honduras (TNH).

The ceremony was attended by nearly 100 people, including Zhu Boying, the president of CMG Latin America, top media officials at Honduras’s presidential office, members of the Honduran congress and other representatives from the country’s culture and media sectors.

Chinese media has grown rapidly in recent years, and CMG especially has extensive reach, TNH Director Ivis Jose Alvarado said at the ceremony.

He said he believes CMG’s bureau in Tegucigalpa will serve as an important bridge between the two countries’ media cooperation.

Such cooperation serves as an important way for Chinese and Hondurans to mutually convey accurate, objective information and impartial positions, which will strengthen mutual trust and play a key role in promoting the bilateral friendship, Zhu said.