CMG, media of Belt and Road partner countries launch new round of cooperation

The launch ceremony for a new round of cooperation between CMG and media of Belt and Road partner countries, Beijing, China, October 9, 2023. /CMG

As the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation approaches, China Media Group (CMG) and media from participating countries launched a new phases of cooperation in Beijing on October 9 .

During the ceremony, the Joint Initiative of CMG and Media of Belt and Road Partner Countries for Promoting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations was unveiled. The joint initiative reflects the media’s commitment to being conveyors of universal values, protectors of the diversity of world civilizations, and leaders in fostering people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president and editor-in-chief of China Media Group (CMG), along with Nasirali Eldos Bigeldievich, chairman of the Committee of Information under the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Rao Quan, deputy minister of Culture and Tourism; Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; Xing Bo, vice president of CMG, and envoys from relevant countries, as well as media representatives, collectively inaugurated the broadcast exhibition event showcasing CMG’s premium program for Belt and Road partner countries.

This year commemorates the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The collaborative development of the BRI has transitioned from being a Chinese initiative to a global consensus, and it has now transformed into a significant international cooperation platform and a global public good, said CMG president Shen Haixiong.

He said that CMG actively engages as a participant, observer, and storyteller of the BRI, and has signed news service agreements with 682 media organizations in 151 countries, and established the world’s first international film and television media alliance, using the “Silk Road” as a unifying link.

Shen further expressed CMG’s readiness to collaborate with media organizations from diverse nations, sharing the responsibilities of the media, fostering friendship along the Silk Road, and contributing to promoting universal values, the establishment of a shared future for humanity, and the enrichment and advancement of new forms of human civilization.