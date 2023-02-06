Clubs fail to turn up for ZHF meeting

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Handball Federation are set to come up with a new date for their meeting with the clubs after they failed to turn up on Saturday.

The national federation was supposed to meet with clubs at Kwekwe Sports Club to deliberate on a number of issues, including playing formats, player licensing and transfer, financing and affiliation of clubs, an overview of the 2022 clubs system and election of the Premier Handball League executive that will run local league competitions.

However, the clubs did not turn up.

ZHF Secretary General Edson Chirowodza said they have to reschedule the meeting to a later date.

ZHF said the meeting will present a platform to strategise on how best they can improve the delivery of the game in the club system.