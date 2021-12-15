Closing Remarks By President Mnangagwa At The Occasion Of The Last Cabinet Meeting Of 2021

I would like to take this opportunity to inform you all that this has been our last Cabinet Meeting for 2021. I thank you all for dutifully attending to the business of Cabinet, which was conducted in a total of forty-three Meetings.

Sadly, we lost a considerable number of our illustrious colleagues here in Cabinet and other long-serving patriots to this COVID 19 scourge. May their souls continue to rest in eternal peace.

Being the third year since the advent of the Second Republic, we have had to exert greater energies as well as our collective skills and competencies in order to achieve milestones and visible transformation, envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1. The team work and unity of purpose under the Whole of Government Approach, was commendable and should be strengthened going into the future.

I would like, therefore, to congratulate you individually and severally for your sterling performance. The Cabinet Secretariat under the guidance of the Chief Secretary is also commended for supporting our work, with great diligence.

All of you, as a Cabinet, performed above par and skillfully tackled all the challenges thrown to us. This was against a background of numerous challenges brought about by the COVID 19 pandemic with its associated lockdowns and difficult operating environment. Well done.

During the course of the year, we made bold and strategic national decisions, which saw as score real successes whose results are evident right from the village levels and townships. This must inspire us as we get into 2022, for indeed, the responsibility is weighty and expectations of our people are high.

The enforcement of lockdowns and the need for strict observance of World Health Organisation guidelines and protocols prevented the worst-case health scenario. Similarly, the refurbishment and equipping of our Central, Provincial and District hospitals coupled with the deliberate improvement in manning levels, to deal with COVID 19, paid dividend.

As a result of these multi-pronged interventions, our case fatality ratio has remained below 3.5% throughout the pandemic. Presently, nearly 4 million of our citizens have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while close to 3 million have received the second dose. The devastating effects of the pandemic are being contained due to the timely intervention of this Cabinet.

The successes attained during the year are undeniably numerous and span across all sectors. Learners have been able to return to school.

We remain optimistic that public examinations, which have spilled over into the New Year, will be successfully completed.

The overall economic performance has been unprecedented. The mining sector is on a growth path, while industrial capacity utilization now averages between 40 and 60% with some sub-sectors hovering well above 70%. The innovation drive being championed by higher education is yielding transformational and multi-faceted benefits.

Our collective decisions have further ensured genuine empowerment involving local resources and local manpower. In the aftermath of a good 2020/2021 rainfall season, the country has a sound food security base. The record input mobilisation and distribution programme means that our people have been capacitated to deliver yet another bumper harvest.

The broadening of the crop range at village level, into horticulture, will undoubtedly help increase incomes at the grassroots levels.

The national food security status has thus allowed our Government to devote resources to critical programmes under the National Development Strategy-1, such as infrastructure development across all sectors. Dams, roads, schools, clinics and university construction projects are happening at an unparalleled rate.

Our Devolution Policy continues to have a far reaching impact, especially to the ordinary members of our people. Going into 2022, we must work harder to accelerate the development agenda of the Second Republic and implement more high impact and life-changing projects.

As we break for the annual Cabinet recess; you Ministries, Departments and Agencies must maintain sufficient staffing levels that guarantee continuity in the discharge of Ministerial mandates and responsibilities.

As you join your families over the festive season, I urge you to continue being champions of Government policies, programmes and projects in your constituencies and communities. In our present circumstances, the need to rally citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot be over-emphasised. Equally, those Zimbabweans trooping home for the Christmas and New Year holidays should be encouraged to take advantage of our Government’s vaccination facilities.

As we enjoy the festive season, we are all reminded about the need to guard against hazards and accidents often associated with the festive season. Let us be vigilant and avert needless injury or loss of precious lives.

The New Year must find all of us in good health and rejuvenated for the national duties more so as we enter the second year of the National Development Strategy-1.

Much more work lies ahead of us as we continue to build our great country brick by brick, stone upon stone. I therefore urge us to remain emboldened by the assurance in Philippians 4 verse 13 that, “with God, all things are possible”, Vision 2030 is indeed achievable.

Let me conclude by wishing you all and your families, a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous 2022.

May the Almighty God bless us all.

I thank you.