Clearing debt to turn new chapter in people-first policy

President Mnangagwa, former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano (left) and the African Development Bank president Dr Akinwumi Adesina, attend the 2nd Session of the Structured Dialogue Platform meeting in Harare yesterday.

DESPITE the burden of illegal economic sanctions, Zimbabwe is determined to settle its debt to both local and international lenders, improve the quality of life of its people through the pursuance of broad-based economic development and entrenchment of democratic tenets, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the Second Structured Dialogue Platform meeting on the arrears clearance and debt resolution process in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe, in spite of the illegal sanctions, has adopted policies to provide a higher quality of life for its citizens.

The Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting is a follow-up to a similar engagement that was held in December last year, a platform for dialogue between the Government of Zimbabwe, its creditors and development partners.

Guests attend the 2nd Session of the Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting in Harare yesterday.

At the platform, attended by officials from the African Development Bank Group (ADB) led by its president Dr Akinwumi Adesina, former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano, the high level facilitator of the engagements, and Cabinet ministers, issues around compensation of white former commercial farmers, debt clearance plans and the deleterious illegal economic sanctions were discussed.

The President said despite the noble efforts of the Government to improve the people’s livelihoods, illegal sanctions, that have seen lines of credit being blocked from multilateral banks like the World Bank, progress is being grossly weighed down.

Regardless, Zimbabwe is determined, and working with AfDB it has come up with the Structured Dialogue Platform to pursue dialogue on arrears clearance and debt resolution.

“The first aspect relates to economic reforms. The second is on governance issues while the third relates to our commitment to a sustainable land tenure system.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa interacts with diplomats at the 2nd Session of the Structured Dialogue Platform meeting in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

“The compensation of former commercial farmers for improvements made on farms as well as the resolution of cases of farms affected during the Land Reform, which were covered by Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs), will also be considered under the third pillar.

“With regards to economic reforms, we recognise that exchange rate stability is a key area that requires continued attention. So far, multi-pronged routes are being pursued to ensure greater certainty around this matter.

“I am pleased to highlight that my Government has agreed a compensation package with former commercial farmers for improvements made on the land, under the Global Compensation Deed.

“We remain committed to the resource mobilisation efforts to enable payment of this obligation.”

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa also said Zimbabwe is determined to ensure that the 2023 harmonised elections are glitch-free.

“Under the Governance Pillar, my Administration is unwavering in its adherence to Constitutionalism, the rule of law and the tenets of good governance and democracy. We will ensure that our laws are applied consistently, without fear or favour.

“Zimbabwe will conduct free and fair elections this year, consistent with our Constitution and electoral laws. In addition, human rights concerns are being addressed in line with our country’s laws and international conventions.”

Guests attend the 2nd Session of the Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting in Harare yesterday. The forum is a discussion between Government of Zimbabwe and its development partners and creditors on the country’s Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process.

Despite the baneful economic sanctions, Zimbabwe, with arms tied, continues to demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling international obligations through quarterly token payments to various creditors, according to an agreed payment schedule.

“Our overall aim is to reach a point where the issues underpinning the arrears clearance and debt resolution process are agreed through consensus that takes into account our country’s unique realities.

“Rest assured, that as a Government, we are very keen to see Zimbabwe in good standing with all its creditors and determined to deliver favourable outcomes for the people of our country and the expectations of creditors.

“I am personally appreciative of the valuable contributions and engagements since the first Structured Dialogue Platform meeting and stand ready to maintain an open door policy, as an avenue to resolve any outstanding issues.”

For close to two decades now, Zimbabwe has been enduring isolation from the international community as punishment for the land reform programme that restored land to the majority black population.

European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, follows proceedings during the 2nd Session of the Structured Dialogue Platform meeting in Harare yesterday.

But the inception of the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa saw the country embark on a wholesale international engagement and re-engagement drive that has inter alia culminated in the Structured Dialogue Platform Meetings between Zimbabwe and its creditors.

Apart from that, Government has also been implementing a cocktail of economic and governance reforms as it fulfils its constitutional obligations.