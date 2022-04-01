Clean up campaign goes to Mash Central

In this file picture, President Mnangagwa participates in the national clean-up exercise at Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

President Mnangagwa is expected in Shamva district, Mashonaland Central Province today for the monthly National Environment Cleaning Day, before commissioning two new blocks at Shamva Low Density Village Primary School.

The blocks were constructed using devolution funds.

Today’s clean-up campaign will also be carried out across the country as part of Government’s efforts to build a sustainable environment management and waste disposal culture as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to lead the clean-up campaign in Birchenough Bridge, while Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, is expected to lead the clean-up in Hatcliffe, Harare.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is expected at South World Shopping Centre in Bulawayo.

In Shamva, President Mnangagwa is also expected to commission a refuse compactor bought by the local authority using devolution funds, before addressing a rally.

Areas for the clean-up include Wadzanai Bus Terminus, Wadzanai suburb and along the Harare-Shamva highway, among others.

Since the launch of the national clean-up drive in December 2018 by President Mnangagwa, the provincial clean-up campaign team led by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), has carried out clean-up campaigns in all urban centres in the province.

EMA provincial environmental education and publicity officer, Mr Maxwell Mupotsa said they have established Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) who are coming up with different recycling strategies.

The CBOs are in Mvurwi, Bindura, Dotito, Shamva and Centenary where they focus on the separation of waste and use of waste transfer stations.

The groups receive training from EMA and they are making pavement bricks, hats and handbags, among other accessories.

Mr Mupotsa said the agency had engaged stakeholders in supporting the CBOs through providing transport for the recycled material and linking the groups to the market.

Chaminuka Rural District Council chief executive Mr Jemitias Mandinyenya said construction of the Shamva LDV Primary School started in 2012.

The council channelled $11 425 207,11 towards the construction of two classroom blocks with four classrooms at the school.

“The school opened its doors in May 2012 with an enrolment of 33 but the number has increased to 589 learners with a staff complement of 22 teachers,” he said.

“Shamva LDV Primary School has piped water from ZINWA after benefiting from the Constituency Development Funds in 2017.”

Shamva Gold Mine, which was resuscitated in 2020 after getting an investor in the form of Kuvimba Mining House, is maintaining the road leading to the school since 2019.

The mining company also bought furniture for the two, new blocks as they make a positive contribution in the community they operate in.

“We drilled five boreholes in 2019 using devolution funds. The following year, 2020, we opened Mupfure Clinic using devolution funds,” said Mr Munyenya.

“Last year, we bought a refuse compactor which will be commissioned tomorrow (today).

“Matanda Clinic, which we constructed using devolution funds, is almost complete as we are at 99 percent now. We drilled a solar powered borehole at the clinic and erected a perimeter fence.”

Mr Mandinyenya said they have deposited money for a drilling rig and this year, they also intend to purchase a motorised grader, tipper truck and construct two more clinics using devolution funds.

Last year, Shamva RDC received $42 396 000 and this year, they have so far received $17 500 000 and they are expecting more funds.

On their list of priorities this year is the construction of eight classroom blocks using devolution funds and to upgrade the sewer line in Shamva.

“The devolution agenda has made fundamental changes in service delivery in our council.

“We had an old refuse truck but now, we have bought a new efficient compactor, improving efficiency in refuse collection,” he said.

“We constructed four classrooms at Shamva LDV Primary School to be commissioned tomorrow (today). This will reduce crowding in classrooms, thus increasing access to education.

“Clinics will improve accessibility to health services and boreholes will provide safe drinking water. We have achieved so much through devolution.”

Mr Mandinyenya said they have computerised their finance department through devolution funds to improve efficiency.