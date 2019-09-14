Clean City clears air on refuse deal

Herald Reporter

CLEAN City Africa, a private company engaged by City of Harare to collect refuse in selected residential areas, yesterday said residents will not be billed twice under the deal. The two institutions have entered into an deal where residents of Alexandra Park, the Avenues, Avondale, Belvedere, Borrowdale, Cranborne, Eastlea, Greendale, Southerton, Mbare, Mt Pleasant, Tafara, Waterfalls, Westgate, Hatcliffe, Hatfield, Highlands, Mabelreign and Mabvuku will have their refuse collected by Clean City.

But there were fears that residents would pay both the City of Harare and Clean City, a situation seen as grossly unfair.

A statement from Clean City yesterday said fears of double billing were misplaced: “That is not the true. Residents will not be charged twice for refuse collection but only once, and any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate, if not mischievous.”

Acording to an advert flighted by the company, Clean City will collect refuse for a monthly fee of $19,50 for high-density suburbs and $28,50 for medium and low-density suburbs.

Clean City said besides the City of Harare, it had also engaged various residents’ associations representing suburbs such as Glen Lorne, Sunningdale, Borrowdale and Warren Park, among many others.

Furthermore, Clean City says it also met the Combined Harare Residents’ Association, and sold the idea of making the Harare city “clean and healthy again”

The company said residents’ representatives were all “happy” with the proposal.