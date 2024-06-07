Clean cities competition on cards in Mashonaland West

Minister Chombo listens to a waste recycler who makes alluminium pots from waste

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West is going all out to promote waste management and is mooting a cleaning competition across the province.

The move was initiated by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, and is in line with First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa’s call for sustainable waste management.

The urban local authorities in the province are coming up with various initiatives to support waste management and recycling.

Speaking this morning in Karoi, Environmental Management Agency (EMA) provincial chairman, Mr Rambwayi Mapako said the Clean cities competition dovetails with the National Clean Up Campaign.

All the seven districts have set up Waste Management Committees in a drive that will reduce waste and create wealth from it.

Hurungwe Waste Management Committee chairperson, who is also wife to Chief Chundu, Mrs Portia Kakamba said the district is taking waste management seriously.

Various people in Karoi are making a living out of waste recycling.