‘Clash of Giants’ brings together top acts

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

It will probably the biggest show of the year in Harare that does not feature a foreign artiste.

They have dubbed it “Clash of Giants” and it will indeed be a concert where giants will shake the stage.

It will take place at Alexandra Sports Club on September 1 and most of the country’s top musicians will be part of the concert.

Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah and Killer T will be the big acts at the gig that will also feature Seh Calaz, Kinnah, Takura, Tammy and many wheel spinners led by Judgement Yard.

The event is being organised by 2Kings Entertainment in conjunction with Soundblaze Entertainment.

2Kings spokesperson Dee Nosh said the show will be a celebratory event that brings together big names on local scene as a way to support local talent. He said the focus of most big shows has shifted to foreign artistes at the expense of good local performers.

“Over the past year or so, focus in terms of big shows was going to international artistes. That trend seems to show that we do not have confidence in our own musicians. Local musicians have mainly been reduced to supporting acts for foreign performers,” said Dee Nosh.

“This show is meant to give our local musicians the best platform to perform. We used to have many galas and concepts such as ‘big five’ concerts, but we no longer hold such events. We are inviting music followers to come and support their local icons.

“We will continue organising shows for international artistes, but this one is strictly for our own performers. We have so much confidence in them and we know their capacity. We have called the show ‘clash of giants’ because we know that our giants have all it takes to stage memorable acts.”

Having Macheso, Sulu and Jah Prayzah on one stage will give people the best of popular and regular performers.

From the dancehall wing comes Killer T, Seh Calaz and Kinnah who are all good stage performers and are likely to have their subtle clash at the show.

Takura will give fans a taste of hip-hop antics while Tammy is expected to showcase the energy that has made her one of the fast-rising female performers.

Besides Judgement Yard, other wheel spinners that will be part of the show include DJs Selecta and Iroq as well as MC Stansplash.

Because of the long list of performers, the show is expected to start at 3pm and run until the following morning.

Tickets to the show are already available and ordinary ones are going for $7 each for people that will buy as part of the selected number of ‘early birds’. After the ‘early birds’ period ordinary tickets will be going for $10 while VIP and VVIP tickets will be pegged at $20 and $40 respectively.