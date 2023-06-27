Civil servants welcome Govt’s move on salaries

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

CIVIL servants have welcomed Government’s proposed salary increment to be tabled “imminently” amid indications that the forex component will be increased by US$100 to US$150.

The new offer is likely to be tabled during this week’s National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting that brings together the Government and worker representatives.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima at the weekend said the new remuneration package would include an increment in the forex and local currency components for public sector workers to cushion them from the rising cost of living.

“Treasury is working on the issue. We are looking at all possibilities, including effecting an increase of the US dollar, as well as a pay increase in local currency. The consultations I am talking about do not take a long time.

“Once we have our numbers from Treasury, we will immediately submit them to the President for his consideration and adjustment before the National Joint Negotiation Council convenes for negotiations.”

While Minister Mavima yesterday was not at liberty to disclose the figures, a senior official in the Finance and Economic Development Ministry said the proposed increment would result in the lowest paid worker earning between US$350 and $400.

“The proposed figures are between US$100 to US$150 forex component and a lump sum in local currency which will be tabled at the NJNC. This excludes health sector workers who negotiate separately.

“Other workers are already getting a US$250 allowance meaning with the increase they may fetch up to US$400. For teachers who were also recently awarded an additional US$80 monthly teaching allowance it might be even more,” said the source.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union spokesperson, Mr David Dzatsunga, said they have a long-standing position of US$840 for the lowest paid civil servant and hopes that the employer will continue to work towards this ideal.

“We expect that the Government will make the US component the salary and increase it to somewhere close to our demand,” he said.

The Government has been reviewing civil servants salaries constantly in order to cushion them from price hikes as it remains resolute in supporting and improving their welfare.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander recently said on local currency increment they are expecting an offer with a mechanism to adjust with inflation. Mrs Alexander said the situation has been complicated as each time they negotiate salaries there is sabotage of some sort to erode its value.

She said the Government has been trying hard to improve their welfare by gradually reviewing salaries and allowances but due to sabotage there is a need to find a way forward.