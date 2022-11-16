Civil servants smile all the way to the bank

Civil servants, who have started receiving their annual bonuses, wait for their turn to withdraw cash from an FBC Bank ATM in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Lynn Munjanja

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

CIVIL servants have started receiving their bonus payments in foreign currency, including the Presidential flat fee.

Long queues have since resurfaced at banks, particularly in Harare, and it was all smiles yesterday as civil servants jostled to withdraw their bonuses in United States dollars.

Members of the uniformed forces and nurses who spoke to The Herald confirmed that they had received their bonuses as promised.

This newspaper witnessed long queues at CBZ, FBC, ZB bank and CABS, among other banks.

The Government recently announced that civil servants would paid 100 percent of their annual bonus in foreign currency but payment would be spread over two months.

As promised, civil servants who were queuing up at banks yesterday confirmed receiving 50 percent of their bonus as well as the Presidential flat bonus.

The remaining 50% bonus is expected to be paid in December.

An ecstatic member of the Zimbabwe National Army, who declined to be named for professional reasons, expressed gratitude to the Second Republic for honouring its promise.

“I have just received my 13th cheque, words cannot explain my happiness.

“My child is set to enrol for Form 1 next year so I will budget US$200 for school fees,” he said.

Even though bonus payments have sparked excitement, the majority of civil servants have bemoaned high bank charges.

“We are very happy because the Government has managed to pay us on time, however we are very upset with the high bank charges,” said one civil servant.

Another member of the uniformed forces was all smiles.

“This is a Christmas gift. I am covered and I’m going to buy agricultural inputs.”

A nurse based at Sally Mugabe Hospital who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “I have just received my bonus notification a few minutes ago and I am looking forward to withdrawing my money tomorrow without disturbances, “ she said.

The president of Nurses and Midwives in the Government Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Emmanuel Mahlangu, said their members were quite excited about the new Presidential bonus.

“We have received information from our members that they have received bonus payments and they are happy. The Presidential bonus that has been added has brought excitement.”

Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Mr Enock Dongo confirmed that their members had received their bonuses.

“I can confirm that our members have received the bonuses as promised by the Government and we are very happy. However, we would have wanted it to be paid in full,” he said.

All civil servants from deputy director level and below are receiving their annual bonuses for 2022 unconditionally and in two tranches between this month and next month.

Senior civil servants from the level of director and above will receive their bonuses on a performance-based criteria.