Civil servants salary negotiations resume

Joseph Madzimure

Senior Reporter

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), the umbrella forum for discussions on pay and conditions of service within the public service resumes sitting today, with Government having committed to a quarterly review of public service pay.

Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima in a statement yesterday said the parties to the NJNC are currently finalising position papers.

The meeting was scheduled some time ago to start yesterday but later moved to today.

Government, said the Minister, remained committed to improving the welfare and conditions of service for members of the Public Service and the new round of negotiations was in line with Government’s commitment that a review would be done in the first quarter of 2023.

The NJNC brought together the Government and unions representing civil servants for negotiations on pay and conditions of service.

While civil servants are keen on US dollar salaries with a minimum of US$540, the Government now grants an allowance of US$200 across the board, with the rest of the pay in local currency and the total depending on the post, the skills and experience— these steps within each grade being a return to previous systems that paid extra for seniority.