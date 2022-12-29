Civil Registry Department extends working hours

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Civil Registry Department will be opening its Bulawayo Passport Office on Saturdays and has extended working hours to facilitate the issuance of e-passports.

The Department has advised its clients and stakeholders that in addition to the Harare Passport Office, the Bulawayo Passport Office will be operational from 7am-7pm during weekdays and on Saturdays between 8am-3pm.

In a statement, the Department said the new measures were meant to assist all persons applying for e-passports with effect from yesterday (December 28, 2022) until further notice.

“This window has been specifically opened for the convenience of clients applying for the e-passport only. All other vital civil registration documents will continue to be issued during normal weekday operating times.

“As the Department continues to devise strategies to enhance service delivery, we anticipate that these extended operating hours will tremendously facilitate efficient e-passport services in response to the high demand for the service. The Department therefore, urges citizens to take advantage of the extended operating hours to apply for their passports.”

The Civil Registry Department is also issuing e-passports at Beitbridge District Registry, Hwange District Registry, Lupane Provincial Registry, Gweru Provincial Registry, Chitungwiza District Registry, Murewa District Registry, Marondera Provincial Registry, and the Chinhoyi Provincial Registry to decongest Harare and Bulawayo Passport Offices.