City town clerk Chisango acquitted

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare Magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa has acquitted City of Harare town clerk Hosiah Abraham Chisango who was facing charges of perjury and criminal abuse of office.

Chisango was facing allegations of favouring Pokugara Properties by writing a letter authorizing the demolition of a showroom built without an approved plan.

Chisango, who was represented by Mr Alec Muchadehama was found not guilty of any wrongdoing at the close of the State case by regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges saying the court should find him not guilty as he exercised his authority as the accounting officer.

He was facing perjury or alternatively criminal abuse of office charges.

The acquittal is Chisango’s second, coming three weeks after the High Court acquitted him on another criminal abuse of office allegation where he was accused of participating in the sale of a Mt Pleasant piece of land

