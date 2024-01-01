City Parking ropes in seven banks

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

CITY Parking has introduced a ZimSwitch Online platform on WhatsApp chatbot, linked to seven banks, to give motorists another quick way of paying for their parking.

By integrating payment functionality, motorists can pay for parking seamlessly using their ZimSwitch enabled bank cards.

In a statement, City Parking said for a motorist to use the platform they have to add 0719 515 601 code named “Marshy the Sweet Marshal” to their contacts and open WhatsApp and initiate a conversation with chatbot.

“Select Option 1 to Pay for Parking. Provide Vehicle Registration, parking hours and Select ZimSwitch. Note that currently supported banks are ACL (African Century Limited), CABS, FBC, NBS, POSB, AFC and NMB.

“Confirm payment details and select secure link to make payment. Provide card details and a one time password will be sent to confirm payment,” reads the statement.

Early this year, City Parking launched a WhatsApp virtual assistance platform to enable motorist to check the status of their vehicle.

The platform, which is code-named “Marshy the Sweet Marshal”, is accessible on all smartphones and is expected to add convenience to City Parking’s operations as well as to motorists.

The application is available on the same WhatsApp number 0719515601.

It enables a motorist to pay for parking, check their vehicle status, log an issue, locate the head office and the nearest parkade, frequently asked questions and to check the tariffs.

Motorists just have to send a “Hie” message to the number above and follow the instructions, and select the service they want assistance on.