City Parking hands over 2 patrol vehicles to council

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

City Parking, a subsidiary of Harare City Council, has handed over two brand new vehicles to the city’s traffic department for use in the enforcement of by-laws.

The patrol vehicles are a model of several others set to be purchased and be deployed across the city with each ward expected to have at least three of them.

Speaking during the handover of the cars at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, City Parking vice chairperson Mr Thamsanqa Dangazela thanked city fathers for entrusting them to manage the city’s parking department.

“This is an epoch making event. A wonderful and gigantic moment for us as City Parking, as we have this opportunity to present these vehicles to the city of Harare.

“We were asked to do this, and we are privileged to inform you that today, we are here with what was asked from us,” he said.

Harare City Council chief traffic officer Mr Martin Chimombe promised to make good use of the vehicles.