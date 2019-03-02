City of Harare pledges land for PSL HQ

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League’s search for their own state-of-the-art home has received a major boost after Harare City Council yesterday reiterated its commitment to give them a piece of land in the not-so-far future.

PSL chairman Farai Jere made it clear his vision was to construct a headquarters for the top-flight league during his four years in charge.

The league have been hoping from one rented premises to the other since their formation 27 years ago.

But, the visionary Harare businessman believes the PSL should own their premises and channel the limited resources at their disposal towards other developmental projects.

He argues the PSL could also use their property to secure loans from banks. They applied for land from the City of Harare and yesterday Mayor Herbert Gomba reassured the organisation the council will avail a piece of land this month.

Gomba, unlike his predecessors, appears a mayor intent on making a difference to the city and has prioritised the improvement of their sports facilities.

He headed an inspection at Rufaro where the team, comprising both council and PSL officials, including chief executive Kenny Ndebele, assessed progress made in the refurbishment of the stadium’s toilets, change-rooms and the pitch.

“I can confirm that we received an application letter from PSL. They are asking for council to avail a piece of land for them to construct their head office and we are working on it.

‘’Soon we will make an announcement to the effect that we will be availing the piece of land to the PSL.

‘’I can safely say it’s 80 per cent done.

“Football is big business nowadays and I think, as council, we should help them to make sure that they make it big.”

‘’By establishing a head office of their own, I think it’s important for the football fraternity.’’

Meanwhile, Rufaro, the proposed venue for the Charity Challenge match pitting rivals Dynamos and CAPS United next weekend, will not be in a position to host any games before March 30, when the 2019 season gets underway as there is still a lot of work to be done.

Acting city architect Leonard Chirombo said Rufaro was closed for renovations for the next four weeks.

The refurbishments, said Chirombo, will also see the whole stadium being fitted with bucket seats before the commencement of the 2019 season.