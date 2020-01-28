Breaking News
MP, Councillor arrested for diverting ...

MP, Councillor arrested for diverting ...

Zanu-PF's Gokwe Sesame Member of Parliament, Gorden Chanda and ward 6 Councillor, Gilbert Ganye have been arrested ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

City of Harare employees in trouble over stands

28 Jan, 2020 - 15:01 0 Views
0 Comments
City of Harare employees in trouble over stands

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Three City of Harare employees today appeared in court facing allegations of selling 150 residential stands in Kuwadzana worth US $765 000 without council approval.

Believer Mupawaenda, Rudo Chigocha and Magret George were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with fraud.

They were all remanded to March 3 for their routine remand on $1000 bail.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting