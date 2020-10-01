Breaking News
Zimbabwe’s efforts to implement sustainable development and its capacity to revive the economy from the impact of ...

01 Oct, 2020 - 04:10 0 Views
0 Comments
City hospitals receive PPE

The Herald

Herald Correspondent

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals and Wilkins Hospital yesterday received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Lions International for use in the fight against Covid-19.

The two hospitals received PPE which includes sanitisers, face masks, latex hand gloves and thermometers worth US$10 000 .

Lions International Multiple District 412A comprises members in Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Mr Jona Oram Machaya, the past council chairperson of Lions Multiple District 412A said the donation was part of their efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

“We hope this gesture will go a long way in the fight against Covid-19. The donations are from our foundation. We have also built classroom blocks in Chimanimani after Cyclone Idai,” he said.

Wilkins Hospital superintendent Dr Hilda Bara welcomed the gesture, saying it was through partnerships like these that help in fighting against the virus.

“We started working for our preparedness in January and since then we have admitted quite a number of patients with Covid-19, initially suspected cases then we started admitting confirmed cases. It has really been a marathon race. Our healthcare workers need to be adequately protected when looking after Covid-19 patients, and the protection comes in various forms.

“It is very important that healthcare workers are adequately protected so that they do not contract the infection from the patients. Once a healthcare worker contracts Covid-19, it means they cannot continue offering services,” she said.

Mr John Mwinjilo, chairman of public relations, said Lions Clubs International found it fit to donate PPE to frontline staff in Zimbabwe as a way of protecting them against Covid-19 as they discharge their duties.

