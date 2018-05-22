City honours benefactor Peter Lobel

FLASHBACK . . . Mr Peter Lobel (right) poses with one of the fire tenders he donated to Harare City Council between 2011 and 2014

Harare City Council has conferred civic honours to businessman Mr Peter Lobel, who has over the years donated fire tenders and other accessories to the Emergency Division.

Mr Lobel was presented with a Civic Honours Certificate and his name was signed in the Civic Honours Book.

He will be invited to all civic functions by council and will be provided with a free honorary parking disc in the city, provision with a scroll in a casket and exemption of one property from rates.

In a speech read on his behalf by Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said he was touched by the magnitude of commitment to serve shown by Mr Lobel.

“After purchasing the first two fire tenders in the United Kingdom and having them shipped to Walvis Bay in Namibia, he further opted to drive one of the fire tenders all the way to Harare. This is remarkable and this effort and commitment cannot go unnoticed hence the conferment of the award,” he said.

Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said civic honours were conferred to citizens who have rendered a long and meritorious public service in the city as well as brought distinction to the city beyond one’s normal duties for which remuneration was paid.

“In September 2011, he purchased two fire tenders from the United Kingdom for the City of Harare and drove them all the way to Harare after having them shipped to Walvis Bay in Namibia,” he said.

“In 2013, he donated two more fire tenders, the second one being a water carrier which has a capacity of 7 000 litres. This came in handy as there was a deficit in water carriage on rescue sites. The donation of a much larger water carrier aided in increasing the volume of water needed by the Fire Department,” he said.

Mayor Manyenyeni said council was studying the appropriateness of some of its awards for possible review.

He said the vision for Harare to attain world class city status was alive but the practical timeline lay in the city and residents’ hands.

“It is up to us all to take up the challenge and make a difference in our society. To those who yearn for the return to Sunshine City status, let me encourage you by saying the recovery of Harare will not need a miracle,” he said.

“Give the city its original ingredients and you will have your glorious city back. Harare needs a good central government, enabling the city to deliver, sound economy, city fathers with more to offer than to gain, competent and professional managers focused to deliver, compliant residents meeting their obligations towards service delivery and systems and resources.”

Mr Lobel, who has assisted several other local authorities, said there was need for such equipment to save lives.

“I would like more support from people, from corporations. I am sure there is plenty we can do for this country,” he said.