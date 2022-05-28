City bosses under fire over corruption at Morton Jaffray

Municipal Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched investigations into corruption allegations involving the funding and procurement of services for the rehabilitation of pumps at Morton Jaffray water works in 2019.

Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure yesterday confirmed the investigation but declined to give details.

“I can confirm that ZACC is investigating issues around the tender but will not divulge any further details,” he said.

But a statement, now leaked, from ZACC general manager investigations Mr Peter Zivanayi Rwodzi to the local authority goes a lot further.

“Information at hand indicates that the issue was discussed in Cabinet through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and the project was funded by Treasury and that City of Harare as the beneficiary of the project was involved in the rehabilitation works.”

Zacc said to assist in the investigations, it was requesting documents including specifications of rehabilitation works at Morton Jaffray water works funded through Treasury in 2019.

Zacc wanted details of the consultant and contractor for the pump rehabilitation works and details of the role played by the council in the procurement of the services of this consultant and contractor including copies of the contract between council and the contractor.

Also needed was the council resolution for the procurement of services of the contractor and the role played by the Ministry of Local Government on the project and all correspondence between the city council and Ministry of Local Government referring to the project.

On the spending side, Zacc also wanted to see records of payment to the contractor and delivery notes for replacement pumps and accessories plus the correspondences between the council and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development over funding.

Finally ZACC wanted to see progress reports on the project and status report on Morton Jaffray after the rehabilitation works including any benefits accruing to City of Harare following the rehabilitation works and then any other documents relating to the project.”