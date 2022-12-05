City Academy trio off to Man City on exchange programme

Sports Reporter

THREE young football players from Harare-based City Academy yesterday embarked on a trip of their lives after they set off to England for a two-week training programme at Manchester City.

The trio of Donnel Anashe Chitima, Shingirai Elvis Chayanzika and Bright Marovanidze were accompanied by the academy’s founder and director Agrippa Guti for the excursion.

Guti said the trip will see his football prodigies link up with more young players from different continents as part of the exchange programme arranged via their links with the reining England Premier League champions, Manchester City.

“We got the opportunity through scouters in Mozambique when we went for a football exchange programme last August. They saw our players and they were impressed.

“So three Under-13 players are going to England, namely Donnel Anashe Chitima, Shingirai Elvis Chayanzika and Bright Marovanidze. It’s a two-week programme.

“It’s a football exchange program with academy players from South America and other continents showcasing their talents for an opportunity to be signed by Manchester City Development.

“Competing against the world’s best is a benefit to every aspiring footballer, so the boys are looking forward to the trip. We are expecting exposure for our players and putting our academy and country back on the football map despite the current FIFA suspension,” said Guti.