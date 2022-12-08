CIO officer jailed for extorting Brian Michael Jackson

Senior Court Reporter

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer, who extorted two cars from a Harare land developer saying he would tender personal security services to him, has been jailed for nine months by a Harare magistrate.

Neabert Chinoputsa was initially jailed for 12 months when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Noticia Shenje charged with extortion.

Three months of the sentence was set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

He will serve the remaining nine months behind bars.

In sentencing Chinoputsa, Mrs Shenje said his moral blameworthiness was high and considered that he betrayed the trust bestowed on him by the CIO.

Chinoputsa extorted the cars from Brian Michael Jackson, a Harare-based land developer.