Cimas gets ISO information security management certification

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Cimas Health Group has received a ZWS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification on Information Security Management System (ISMS) that ensures the security and confidentiality of clients’ information.

The ISMS does not only address how Cimas’ technology handles information but also how the people and processes within Cimas handle its members’ and patients’ information securely.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Cimas chief operating officer Mrs Thando Kembo said they have taken measures to minimise the risk of their customers’ information falling into wrong hands.

“We care about our clients’ private, confidential and privileged information and have therefore, taken appropriate control measures to protect that information,” she said, adding that Cimas was continuously improving on its Information Security Management System.

“Cimas is following international best practices to mitigate the possibility of cyber threats. We have in place cyber incident response and management processes to monitor and respond to any cyber-attacks.

“Our ZWS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification should reassure our members and other stakeholders that their confidential information is safe with us and that we are compliant with the international standard for ensuring the security of any information we hold related to them,” she said.

Cimas has created a security culture among all its employees and providers of services so that they prioritise information security and live that culture in practice.