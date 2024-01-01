‘Churches must take part in national development’

President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (right) and Patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches (ZIICC) Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi (left) at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday.— Pictures: Tawanda Mudimu and Eliah Saushoma

Peter Matika Bulawayo Bureau

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga has urged churches to participate in national development programmes that are meant to bolster the country’s economic growth.

Speaking during the 7th annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo yesterday, the Acting President said the Second Republic through the leadership of President Mnangagwa is continuously opening opportunities for the church to take part in the development of the country through various economic initiatives.

“Be part of the farming, education, health and many other development initiatives. Through his open door policy, His Excellency, President Dr Mnangagwa is making sure that every Zimbabwean is part of the development of the Zimbabwean economy,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga said Zimbabwe remains guided by the Christian doctrines and urged churches to step efforts in fighting immorality.

“This is a wonderful day that the Lord has made. God created man in His own image and therefore we should always be thankful and appreciative of the many blessings that he showers upon us day and night,” he said.

“We have already reached the end of the year 2023, alive, in good health and our hope is that 2024 will be another good year.”

The 2023 National Thanksgiving Dedication Service was held under the theme, “A time to unite and continue working hard with God’s help to build and develop our nation.”

“Indeed, the theme resonates with the Second Republic’s development philosophy, ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa, lithandazelwe, libuswe ngabanikazi balo/ Nyika inovakwa, igonamatirwa, igotongwa nevene vayo’. Faith for the Nation Campaign gives us a chance to unite in faith, in the Lord and pray for more blessings to be showered upon the nation,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

He commended the organisers of the event for being consistent.

“I am also delighted to note the role that the church is taking of ensuring that there is peace and harmony in this country. I want to make special mention of the 2023 harmonised elections that were held in a peaceful environment and also congratulate our President for his re-election and inauguration as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe on 4 September 2023,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“Government remains grateful for your prayers and teachings on peace, love, harmony and unity. A peaceful and harmonious environment is key for the development of our country as we stride towards the attainment of an accelerated empowered, prosperous upper middle income society before 2030.”

Acting President Chiwenga praised President Mnangagwa for spearheading the country’s economic development and transformation through broad- based empowerment projects and programmes that also embrace women and youths.

He said these projects have been spread countrywide in urban and rural areas, reaching the most disadvantaged communities and people in line with the Second Republic philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

“I would like to implore all of you to take advantage of such life changing programmes. It is common cause that every one of us has a part to play as we build our country, brick-by-brick, stone upon stone,” said Acting President Chiwenga.