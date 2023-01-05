‘Churches have moral obligation to keep current Govt in office’

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

CHURCHES have a moral responsibility to keep in office the Government that is committed to a prosperous future of Zimbabwe, Johane the 5th of Africa International Church Archbishop Andby Makururu has said.

Speaking at the indigenous churches leadership seminar held in Harare to assess the prospects of the church and its public role in 2023 and beyond, Archbishop Makururu said the church has a responsibility to protect the dignity and worth of every individual at all stages of human development.

“Indeed, the relationship between the church and the state is a subject that can no longer be ignored as an area of focus because of the link between society, development and the general well-being of the nation.

“Development is an outcome of carefully developed policies that target the general improvement of the social and economic environment with the ultimate goal of raising the standard of living of ordinary citizens. The church has a moral duty to support a people-centred government and one that fears God,” Archbishop Makururu said.

As the church, Archbishop Makururu said they were aware of the need for the church to participate in the general discussion of public policy propositions and choices instead of leaving this to the secular and political process.

Historically and because of the distorted theological position that was built on the back of a colonial system, the indigenous churches were sidelined and excluded from the critical process of nation building.

However, since the advent of the Second Republic, the Government under President Mnangagwa, and relying on the national Constitution that guarantees the freedom of worship, the indigenous churches now enjoy unlimited freedom of worship and association.

Under the able leadership of President Mnangagwa, Archbishop Makururu said the indigenous churches have been co-opted as active partners in the social development process.

“There is therefore, no valid reason why the indigenous churches should be reluctant or shy to lend to Government all the support that it requires to make and drive decisions that affect the general well-being of the nation.

“We commend the Government for coming up with policies that create conditions for peace and stability and as such, believe that the church must invest in the continuity of the current set of policies which if fully implemented, will create the stability that we all require to achieve our development ambitions.

“We already live in a precarious world given the level of conflict that we are witnessing globally. We are happy that Government is actively pursuing a policy at international relations level that seeks to maintain good relations with every country in the world and desists from creating unnecessary animosity with other states,” he said.

He called upon Zimbabweans despite their political affiliation to prioritise national interest and cut all links with negative forces that threaten peace, stability and the development of the country.

“In 2023, the country is set to hold harmonised general elections and in our view as a church, the Government has done exceedingly well against all odds and deserves all our support.

“A lot has been done in all areas of public infrastructure development and the delivery of services. Vision 2030 and NDS1 provide the basis for continuity and the march towards the realisation of irreversible development.

“We are not afraid to engage in difficult national questions and it is time that as citizens, we direct our energies to ends that improve the developmental status of our country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa has exceeded all expectations in terms of delivery of his promises and deserves to be re-elected to the highest office on the land.

He encouraged all indigenous churches to pray and support the efforts of the President and Government to create space for the citizens to take responsibility for the building of their country.

Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe said it was important to be thankful as there are a lot of positives that the country has recorded during the course of the year. Foreigners were shocked when they visited the country and observed the developments on the ground as they are in contrast to the story that they are sold out there.

“We have some delegates who have come from around the world to attend the Pan African Churches Convention and many of them are surprised.

“They say the Zimbabwe we see and the Zimbabwe we read about outside this country are two different things. “They are surprised by the progress that is in this nation. And those are eyes which are innocent and are not influenced by any kind of political bias or anything,” said Apostle Wutawunashe.

Churches must play a leading role in promoting peace and tolerance ahead of the forthcoming Geneal-elections, Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association(ZCMA) head Bishop Christopher Choto said, noting that churches play critical role in the socio-economic development and political stability of the country.

Churches needed to be instrumental in promoting unity to ensure peace and stability during by elections. Bishop Choto also said churches must entrench a culture of hard work and honesty among congregants as the country forged ahead with the nation building initiatives meant to improve the livelihoods and achieve Vision 2030. Churches and other stakeholders should complement Government’s efforts in promoting the country’s economic growth and development. All people had a duty to pursue initiatives that would modernise, industrialise and grow the country’s economy.

Bishop Christopher Choto commended the Second Republic for stabilising the economy and urged the nation to scale up efforts to mould a morally-upright God-fearing and hardworking people.

Union of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe (UDACIZA) founder Mrs Gloria Chitanda urged churches to rally behind President Mnangagwa in his call for peace, unity and love.

“We need to maintain peace and unity; our President is leading by example so we should follow him. Violence should not be tolerated at all,” she said.