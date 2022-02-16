Churches donate to flood-hit Mbire community

By Daniel Chigunwe in Mbire

More than 200 households recently affected by floods in Mbire received an assortment of food aid sourced by churches.

Zion Worldwide Ministries (United Nations workers church) through the Mbire District Coordinating Committee (DCC) delivered the groceries to the affected households on Tuesday.

Speaking during the donation Pastor Charles Mutukudzi of Assemblies of God said churches are heeding the call by President Mnangagwa that no one should die of hunger due to the effects of Tropical Depression Ana.

“As churches, our calling is to make sure that every person despite the place of origin should not die of hunger. Mbire is a flood-prone area that is always perennially affected by natural disasters, hence we always remember to complement Government efforts in assisting the victims,” he said.

The assortment of goods handed to victims included soap, cooking oil, flour and rice.

Karai, Chitsungo, Neshangwe, Kanongo, Monozi, Masoka and Angwa are some of the places receiving aid through the distribution being conducted by the churches.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF provincial member Cleopas Hamandishe said the party is working tirelessly to make sure that normal lives for the people have been restored.

“The rains came and left a trail of destruction in many parts of Mbire, we had to work with the community to make sure that roads have been rehabilitated. Besides food aid we are still organising that we have clothes, blankets and also rebuild destroyed hurts especially for the old age and disabled people who got affected,” he said.