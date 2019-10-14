Churches call for unity

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) has urged political parties to desist from toxic politics and unite in addressing challenges facing the nation.

ZHOCD said there was need to take a bold decision and address the root causes of national challenges.

This comes at a time when MDC-Alliance is dragging its feet in joining Political Actors’ Dialogue (POLAD), which seeks to address issues affecting the people.

POLAD seeks to foster unity among Zimbabweans and was initiated by President Mnangagwa as part of his commitment to improve the livelihoods of the people.

The ZHOCD is made up of Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe, United Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa, Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference and Zimbabwe Council of Churches,

In an interview with The Herald last Friday, ZHOCD secretary-general Reverend Kenneth Mtata said unity was key in fixing the nation’s problems.

“The moratorium is meant to mobilise the nation towards a process in which we can rest from the toxic political environment that is affecting the way we can work together.

“Our calling is symbolic in that it comes from the seventh day (Sabbath day), which God rested after working for six days.

“It has a symbolic function. So the real content of Sabbath is rest.

“I think if we can understand this, then the substance of that period of rest can be meaningful to many people. This is the reason why we are calling for elections after seven years,” said Rev Mtata.

The church, Rev Mtata said, has a crucial role of bringing people together.

“The church must always be present. Where the nation is hurting, the church must be there. We never suggest anything on what they must do politically except when the nation is in a crisis.

“We met at the Africa Synod House on October 7, 2019 to consider the currently unfolding national crisis in its totality and to propose what we believe is a comprehensive but sustainable solution to it,” he said.